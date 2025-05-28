Godzilla: New Alien Kaiju Revealed In Latest Series

The MonsterVerse is looking to expand in quite a few ways in the near future, with the Godzilla-centric universe already confirming a handful of projects following the success of both Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova hits theaters in 2027, the third entry in the crossover series that will once again see the King of the Monsters and Hollow Earth’s new ruler take center stage. While the concept of an alien kaiju invading Legendary’s universe might not be a wild idea, a new manga series has beaten the live-action universe to the punch as Godzilla Galaxy Odyssey has introduced a new alien monster from the stars.

Godzilla Galaxy Odyssey recently released its first chapter via the manga publication Young Champion. Written by Jyu Ishiguchi (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online), the new manga presents a new take on the popular kaiju as it takes on threats from the stars. Specifically, the new alien kaiju that has landed on Earth known as “Volga.” Considering the latest chapter is one that presents a Godzilla who stands over one hundred meters tall, aka over three-hundred and twenty-five feet, the alien monster is going to have some serious power backing it to present a threat to the lizard king.

Volga Makes Landfall

The alien kaiju also stands around the same height as Godzilla though Volga is clearly packing quite a few tricks that the King of the Monsters doesn’t have up its sleeves. On top of having the ability to fly with energy wings, the alien threat also has a giant blade for an appendage that is sure to cause problems for ‘Zilla. Since the first chapter of Godzilla Galaxy Odyssey wasted little time in introducing the extraterrestrial threat, the bi-weekly release of the manga is sure to move quickly in pitting kaiju against one another.

While Godzilla Galaxy Odyssey doesn’t have an official English translation as of yet, you can check out the first chapter for free by checking out Young Champion’s official website here. Here’s how the manga publisher describes the series, “Godzilla, the monster king and Japan’s greatest disaster, attacks Young Champion! The battle between mankind, Godzilla, and a new space monster begins! What will become of the Earth?”

First official look at a new Toho space kaiju from chapter one of "Godzilla Galaxy Odyssey" that is now available in @young_champion. pic.twitter.com/woBBll6lxY — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) May 27, 2025

Alien Kaiju History

While Volga is an entirely new creation for Godzilla Galaxy Odyssey, the lizard king has plenty of history in fighting against extraterrestrial threats. Originally, beasts such as King Ghidorah and Mechagodzilla hailed from the stars though their origins have been changed in the MonsterVerse to make them both Earth-born beasts. In the original Japanese franchise, the villainous Hedorah was born from a space-bound organism with Toho even introducing a “Spacegodzilla” as a dark reflection of the popular monster.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova has yet to reveal any of its story details but its title alone could be hinting at the idea that a creature from space will be arriving in the MonsterVerse. So far, there have been no creatures that have landed in Legendary Pictures’ universe that were born outside of the Hollow Earth so it should be interesting to see what alien creatures might look like in the future.