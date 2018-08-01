‘Godzilla’ Promo May Be Teasing a ‘Skull Island’ Tie-in

Godzilla may be priming for one of its biggest battles ever against Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah next year in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but fans are really waiting for the big fight against King Kong coming in 2020.

Which is why a new promo teasing a possible Kong: Skull Island tie-in is exciting if it also means we might get a chance to see the two titans in the same film even sooner than originally thought.

The film has released a “Godzilla Tracker” through its Monarch Sciences website, and while it has already led to things like teasing the reveal of the first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, Godzilla’s latest location has sparked many theories.

Reddit user littlemacsvoltorb noted that Godzilla has turned away from the Pacific Monarch Outpost it was originally headed toward and is now headed West. Now this is no direct confirmation of a Kong: Skull Island tie-in, by any means, but fans have definitely begun theorizing that Godzilla is heading in that direction.

Avid fans will remember that the post-credits scene for Kong: Skull Island included a tease for the Godzilla sequel as it gave fans the first confirmation of King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan‘s inclusions in the film. It wouldn’t be completely out of bounds to theorize there would be another tie-in here as well as this will lead directly into Godzilla vs. Kong to cap-off Legendary’s Monsterverse quadrilogy.

It remains to be seen if Godzilla is actually heading to Skull Island, but fans will be keeping their eyes peeled on the tracker for sure.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

If you’re itching for more Godzilla right now, you can currently find the anime version of the famous beast stomping on Netflix. The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City, and now City on the Edge of Battle in the United States) is now on Netflix as well. It features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It also features an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.