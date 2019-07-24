Special Burning Godzilla Figure Announced At San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con released more news than we can shake a stick at. Whether it was the upcoming Fouth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to trailer releases for upcoming properties such as Netflix’s The Witcher, the king of the kaiju still managed to sneak his way into the proceedings with this announcement of this upcoming special figure. “Burning Godzilla” was unleashed and though the release date is still unknown, we’re sure that kaiju fans across the world will happily add this to their collection.

The Twitter Account GodzillaMovies shared the first photos of the burning goliath that will be made available to the lizard king’s fans which recently appeared in the Legendary Pictures’ sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters:

Fire Godzilla NECA figure revealed at SDCC 2019! – Godzilla Movie News https://t.co/Gm3Kn7ilUw — Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovies) July 22, 2019

So what exactly was “Burning Godzilla”? Warning that this is going to go into some spoiler territory for the recently released sequel so keep that in mind if you haven’t seen the blockbuster yet. During his fight with King Ghidorah, Godzilla finds himself unable to defeat the three headed titan and all seems lost not just for the lizard king, but for humanity as well. Mothra, who was in a fight to the death with Rodan, sacrifices itself in order to give the titanic kaiju an upgrade, creating the titan that is “Burning Godzilla”.

With his power now amplified, Godzilla finds the strength he needs in order to bring down Ghidorah once and for all. With the “King” brought low, Godzilla now finds himself wearing the crown with all the kaiju that had been awoken now kneeling before him. This makes for an interesting place for Godzilla to be as Kong Vs Godzilla is right around the corner! Aside from just this figure reveal, there were also several other announcements and reveals about the lizard king at San Diego Comic-Con that you can read here!

What do you think of this figure that brings “Burning Godzilla” to life? Will you be picking up Godzilla: King of the Monsters when it arrives on blu-ray and DVD next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Godzilla!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be arriving on Blu-Ray and DVD on August 27th of this year. The film is described as such, “”The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”