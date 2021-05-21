Warner Bros. and Legendary Nearing Deal Over Godzilla vs. Kong's Release

✖

Warner Bros. and Legendary are now reportedly nearing a deal over Godzilla vs. Kong's release. Warner Bros. caused quite a stir when it announced that its slate of films releasing in theaters this year would also be launching on their HBO Max streaming service on the same day they hit theaters. But multiple reports claimed that Legendary Pictures was not only not only informed of this hybrid release before it was announced, but were seeking legal action against Warner Bros. for this move as they had footed much of the production costs for the film.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures a nearing a deal over Godzilla vs. Kong's with respect to its release. An agreement between the two companies means that both could avoid the potential legal battle over loss and profit participation for the film's intended theatrical release.

As of this writing, Godzilla vs. Kong is still slated for its May 21st release in theaters and HBO Max. One of the wrenches in the earlier reports was that Netflix reportedly offered Legendary over $200 million for the streaming rights to the film, a deal that Warner Bros. was reported to have blocked. This made the eventual announcement that it would be launching on its own streaming service in December spark up all the reports of legal action.

If the two companies indeed reach a deal, it's likely the dual release in theaters and HBO Max will move forward as planned. When it does, it will be a PG-13 release. The most recent synopsis for the film describes it as such, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

Are you hoping to check out Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters this year? Will you be watching it on HBO Max instead? Who do you think is going to win this battle of the Titans on screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

