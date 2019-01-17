Godzilla might be preoccupied with his upcoming film, but the massive beast isn’t about to overlook its future. After all, Warner Bros. has some big plans for the kaiju, and it looks like Australia will help bring them to life.

Recently, Godzilla vs. Kong began production in Hawaii, but it seems filming has since moved abroad. According to a new report by Gormaru Island, the highly anticipated film has made a stop in Australia to film some epic scene.

“GODZILLA vs. KONG Begins Filming In Australia Today at Village Roadshow Studios in Queensland,” the fan-site shared.

GODZILLA vs. KONG Begins Filming In #Australia Today at Village Roadshow Studios in #Queensland –Reported this morning by the Courier Mail, The Gold Coast will be trampled under the landfall of both #Godzilla and Kong, as the blockbuster arrives and resumes filming in AUS today. pic.twitter.com/5r3tuezU7q — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) January 15, 2019

“Reported this morning by the Courier Mail, The Gold Coast will be trampled under the landfall of both Godzilla and Kong, as the blockbuster arrives and resumes filming in AUS today.”

So far, there are little to no story details out about this third Godzilla flick, but it promises to climax Legendary’s on-going MonsterVerse. The 2020 film will come off the heels of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and a rather vague blurb about the flick dropped once production kicked off in the U.S. You can check out the synopsis below:

“In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

When it comes to casting, Godzilla vs. Kong will tie in with the MonsterVerse titles before it. Millie Bobby Brown will return, reprising her role as Madison from Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Other actors such as Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Alexander Skarsgard, and Lance Reddick will join the franchise as well. So, fans can expect Kong’s encounter with Japan’s atomic beast to have a rather star-studded audience.

