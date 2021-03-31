Godzilla Vs Kong Debuts Gorgeous IMAX Posters

✖

The kaiju battle that we've all been waiting for is set to land in a little over one week's time, promising to give us a story that sees the lizard king test his might against the ruler of Skull Island, but Godzilla Vs. Kong is far from done with releasing new marketing material as new gorgeous IMAX posters have made landfall. Though the feature-length film will be landing on the streaming platform of HBO Max beginning on March 31st, fans will still have the opportunity to see this titanic crossover arrive on the silver screen in participating theaters.

Though the next installment of Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" has yet to be seen by the general public, several critics and others on social media have had the opportunity to see Godzilla Vs. Kong and share their thoughts on the film prior to its release. With many touting the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of the movie, many are left wondering if this will be the final entry in the latest incarnations of these kaiju in the West. With director Adam Wingard going on record that the film will see a definitive winner emerge from this epic confrontation, fans are left wondering what this battle will mean for the future of the franchise.

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared these brand new IMAX posters that take a decidedly different approach to the upcoming brawl, by using some stylish art to show the overall strength and size of both the current king of the monsters and the upcoming challenger to the crown in Kong:

While giant monster fans are nervous about the continuation of Legendary's take on both Godzilla and Kong, Wingard has gone on record stating that he has plenty of ideas for where the kaiju would go in the future. Needless to say, there are plenty of beasts from Toho Studio's history that have yet to make their way into the "Monster-Verse" but could definitely use a modern re-design to introduce them to a brand new audience around the world.

What has been your favorite poster for Godzilla Vs. Kong so far? Who are you betting will win this titanic battle? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the upcoming giant monster war from Legendary Pictures.