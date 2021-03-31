New Godzilla vs. Kong Figure Sends Mechagodzilla to War

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong might no longer be streaming on HBO Max, but it's clear that the long-awaited battle between two of the world's most popular giant monsters was a smashing success, and a brand new figure gives us a new take on the introduction of Mechagodzilla to Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse. Created by the folks at SH Figuarts, the new iteration of MechaGodzilla was powerful enough that both the lizard king and the ruler of Skull Island were forced to team up in order to take down the metallic doppelganger that was threatening the world thanks to the company Apex.

Mechagodzilla has a long history in the world of Toho's universe of giant monsters, having first been introduced as a creation of aliens to put an end to the king of the monster's reign. Though his origin was changed for the latest Legendary Pictures film, he remained as threatening as ever, with several weapons that made him more than a match for the giant monster he was based on. Being created using the remnants of the corpse of King Ghidorah, Apex lost control of the mechanical monstrosity, with MechaGodzilla lashing out against anything that happened to be in its path of destruction.

Kaiju News Outlet shared this first look at the upcoming figure, set to make landfall this December, which gave fans an impressive new take on the metal kaiju that was able to be more than a match for either Godzilla or Kong on their own, creating a team-up that many fans thought they'd never see:

A new S.H.MonsterArts Mechagodzilla from #GodzillaVsKong figure has been revealed. The figure will feature movable cannons on the shoulders and chest/an extra pair of hands and will be released in December. pic.twitter.com/2x88pSreky — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) May 14, 2021

While nothing is set in stone regarding the future of the MonsterVerse, rumors have begun swirling that the director of Godzilla vs. Kong, Adam Wingard, will be returning to helm a new project that reportedly is under the working title of "Son of Kong". Though details are slim, there are plenty of fans who are dying to once again dive into the world of Legendary Pictures' new universe.

Will you be picking up this Mechagodzilla figure when it drops later this year? Do you think we'll see the metal behemoth return to the MonsterVerse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.