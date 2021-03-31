Godzilla vs. Kong Shares Close Look at S.H. MonsterArts Figures

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong shared a new and close look at the new Godzilla and Kong figures coming in its S.H.Monsterarts collection! This collection is often highly sought after by collectors due to the higher quality figure with each release, and that seems to especially be the case with the new Godzilla and Kong figures coming to this collection. Releasing this month in Japan (which was supposed to coincide with the release of the actual movie before it was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), now fans can bring the the titular Titan fight to life in a detailed new way!

This line of S.H.Monsterarts figures also will eventually include the new take on Mechagodzilla (as its scheduled to release much later in the year), but for now in Japan, fans will be able to have the MonsterVerse's version of Godzilla and Kong square off in ways they'll be able to play out. The winner just might turn out to be a different one in those fans' hands! Check out the close look at the figures below:

Godzilla vs. Kong's release in Japan has unfortunately been delayed indefinitely, but the Japanese dub cast of the film has been confirmed to include the likes of Mana Ashida as Madison Russell, Yuji Tanaka as Josh Valentine, Matsuya Onoue as Bernie Hayes, Kei Tanaka as Dr. Mark Russell, Minami Tanaka as Maia Simmons, Shinsuke Kasai as Guillermin, Kenjiro Tsuda as Dr. Nathan Lind, and Maaya Sakamoto as Dr. Ilene Andrews.

Godzilla vs. Kong releases on digital HD on May 21st and on Blu-ray and DVD on June 15th. It's officially described as such, "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

