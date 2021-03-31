Godzilla vs. Kong Delays Release in Japan Due to COVID-19

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has delayed its release in Japan due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Godzilla vs. Kong might currently be taking over box offices around the world, but the film has yet to release in the Godzilla franchise's home territory of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to release in the country in just a matter of weeks on May 14th, but the pandemic has thrown a wrench into things. Japan has declared another state of emergency lasting until May 11th, and that's unfortunately had an impact on Godzilla vs. Kong's theatrical release over there.

A new update on Godzilla vs. Kong's website in Japan has noted that the film is now delayed from its original May 14th release date. Unfortunately the update also does not offer a new release date, so Godzilla vs. Kong is going to be put on an indefinite hold for a while considering the state of emergency now going on throughout the country.

Godzilla vs. Kong is not the only upcoming film release impacted in Japan, and it might not be the last if the state of emergency does not lift after its scheduled end in May. The film has gone on to such massive success for Legendary that they are already working on potentially expanding the MonsterVerse with "one or more" new projects.

Godzilla vs. Kong previously revealed the cast for the Japanese dub of the film and it includes the likes of Mana Ashida as Madison Russell, Yuji Tanaka as Josh Valentine, Matsuya Onoue as Bernie Hayes, Kei Tanaka as Dr. Mark Russell, Minami Tanaka as Maia Simmons, Shinsuke Kasai as Guillermin, Kenjiro Tsuda as Dr. Nathan Lind, and Maaya Sakamoto as Dr. Ilene Andrews.

The film is still making its way through theaters elsewhere, and Legendary officially describes Godzilla vs. Kong as such, "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

