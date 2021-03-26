Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Reveals How Kong Escapes Skull Island

Godzilla vs. Kong's debut trailer reveals how Kong manages to escape Skull Island! Fans have been looking forward to the final film in Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy as it promises a fight between Godzilla and King Kong. But the last we had seen of Kong, the Titan was living on Skull Island in the 1970s. It's going to be quite a time jump from that point with the newest film bringing the two Titans together, and the first promotional materials brought up the question of how Kong managed to break away from the isolated Skull Island in the first place.

With the first trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong finally giving us a look at the film and how the two Titans eventually will come to blows, it's revealed that Kong is deliberately taken to the human society by a military force of some sort as a way to lure out and thus counter a rampaging Godzilla that's become a problem.

(Photo: Legendary)

Godzilla vs. Kong's trailer reveals that Godzilla's become rampaging against humanity for some reason following acting as a pure force of balance in nature for the previous two films. It's teased as a way to fight off this force that Kong is brought into the battle (following the cliffhanger teases from Monarch after the credits in Kong: Skull Island). But this Kong is also much larger than before.

Just as how Godzilla was the force of good against King Ghidorah in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kong will be brought it as the balance to Godzilla's attacks. There's a wrench in things as well as Kong has built a bond with a young girl, and now he's been separated from her by Monarch and this mysterious military force. Being taken from Skull Island mirrors Kong's original chained up appearance, so now it just remains to be seen how Kong can keep up in this fight it's being forced into.

Godzilla vs. Kong releases in theaters and HBO Max (streaming for 31 days after its initial release) on March 26th. Rated PG-13, the film is officially described as such, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

What did you think of Godzilla vs. Kong's debut trailer? Curious to see why Kong was really brought over from Skull Island? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!