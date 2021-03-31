Godzilla vs Kong: Did We Get a Sneaky New Look at Mechagodzilla?

✖

There is less than a month t go before Godzilla vs Kong hits up fans at last, so it makes sense for all eyes to be on the film. The epic MonsterVerse sequel promises to kickstart the spring film season with a bang, and its trailers seem to make good on the vow. As the big release date looms, Godzilla vs Kong is getting comfy with promo drops and more, but the most recent ad for the movie seems to give us a different look at Mechagodzilla.

Just, don't get your hopes up too high. The movie has kept its full debut of the iron giant under wraps, but a new still does pry open the gates. Thanks to the film magazine Total Film, fans can see Mechagodzilla from the inside out, and the beast still looks terrifying.

Yes, that's King Kong climbing a neon-lit skyscraper getting ready to throw down on Godzilla #GodzillaVsKong For more, make sure to grab the new issue of Total Film. Subscribe here and never miss another issue: https://t.co/xDwbKisARb pic.twitter.com/WRY8ptqdWI — Total Film (@totalfilm) March 2, 2021

As you can see above, Total Film was given a special look at Mechagodzilla ahead of the movie's release date. One of the stills shared by the publication shows the innards of the metal monster's jaws. The shot is focused on Millie Bobby Brown's character as she and two others stand before the beast's head. The shot is framed in such a way that fans only see the insides of Mechagodzilla's jaw, and it is a thing of terror.

Like, seriously? Do you see those teeth? Mechagodzilla is a straight-up menace, and fans are eager to learn how Brown's character gets mixed up with the metal beast in the first place.

Of course, kaiju fans are hyped for Mechagodzilla to debut, so this still is very reassuring for those skeptical of his debut. If the first trailer wasn't enough to convince you of the monster's arrival, then this still provides more than enough evidence. And for any fans left on the fence, no worries - you might as well know that merchandise has cropped up for Mechagodzilla as well!

Godzilla vs Kong will debut in the United States on March 31. The film will screen in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously as part of a hybrid distribution plan created in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What do you make of this Mechagodzilla tease? Do you think this still is trying to bait fans or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.