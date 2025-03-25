New Godzilla x Kong Statue Recreates New Empire’s Greatest Moment

A third entry in the crossover series featuring the Godzilla and Kong of Legendary’s MonsterVerse is in the works. With a release date already confirmed for 2027, there are plenty of questions that are surrounding the next cinematic chapter of the kaiju universe. Despite this sequel being years away, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is still getting plenty of eyes on it in some unique ways. In a shocking, hilarious twist, one of the funniest moments from the previous sequel is getting a statue of its own as Kong and Suko’s first meeting gets a new lease on life.

If you want to learn more about this new statue that is arriving later this year, here’s how Spiral Studio describes the hilarious recreation of Kong using Suko as a weapon, “Get ready to unleash a whole new level of hilarity with the Kong 2024 Statue (Weaponized Suko Version) from the epic showdown in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire! Forget your typical action figures; this legendary piece captures the moment when Kong proves that even titans need a little finesse—and a trusty sidekick like Suko! This statue features the mighty Kong in all his glory, muscle-bound and ready to throw down, but wait, what’s that in his hand? It’s Suko! That’s right, the not-so-innocent creature gets the honor of being Kong’s go-to weapon against Skar King’s minions. It’s like having a best friend who’s also your secret weapon—if only that best friend had a knack for getting tossed around!”

Will Suko Return?

Suko, the orange-furred primate that first made its debut in the New Empire, initially had many thinking that the MonsterVerse had received its own “Grogu.” In a surprise twist, Suko was anything but as he was more than willing to take a bite out of Kong and was working in the sway of the Skar King. When Kong used Suko as his personal nunchucks, it cemented how hilarious Legendary’s series of kaiju films could be when it wanted to.

Luckily, for those hoping to see this smaller ape making a comeback in Godzilla x Kong 3, there is a glimmer of hope. The ending of New Empire saw Suko survive and become a loyal follower of Kong, as Skull Island’s ruler took the Skar King’s followers as his own. Now that Kong has truly become a king in the bowels of the Hollow Earth, we have to imagine that his new empire is one that will play a major role in the third entry of this trilogy.

