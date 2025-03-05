Next Godzilla x Kong Movie Adds a Stranger Things Star To Its Cast

The sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire just added actor Matthew Modine to its cast, along with an exciting update on production. According to a report by Deadline, the sequel — which still has no official title — will begin filming next month. Modine joins previously announced cast members Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, and Delroy Lindo, along with returning star Dan Stevens. The movie has a new writer and director, and so far there’s no word of other cast members reprising their roles. The movie will continue with the “Monsterverse” continuity that has persisted in Legendary’s Godzilla and Kong movies for over a decade now.

Modine is a fixture in Hollywood and a welcome addition to Godzilla x Kong, even if we don’t know who he’s playing yet. The actor has never been pinned down with typecasting, but some of his recent roles include playing Dr. Martin Brenner on Stranger Things and Vannevar Bush in Oppenheimer. His familiarity in a scientist role could serve well here, as Monarch’s research infrastructure has grown to massive proportions in recent Monsterverse movies.

Director Adam Wingard was eager to make a sequel to The New Empire when it released, but when it came time to plan the shoot, scheduling conflicts kept him off the project. However, Legendary did secure a Monsterverse veteran to write the new script — David Callaham, who wrote Godzilla (2014). This new movie will be directed by Grant Sputore, best known for the Netflix original film I Am Mother.

So far, little is known about the new story, but Wingard had mentioned some broad ideas in interview during the promotion of The New Empire. He suggested that a sequel might stick more closely to Godzilla’s perspective, in the same way that The New Empire had revolved mostly around Kong’s point of view. He said that he’d be interested in taking a “different approach” this time, distinguishing the movies as the series goes on.

Whoever is behind the camera, the Monsterverse will have to pivot to keep up with the trends in its subgenres. The New Empire clashed with the Japanese production Godzilla Minus One in the popular discourse. Minus One had come out a few months earlier, with a much more serious tone and style than The New Empire. It will be interesting to see if the sequel tries to match this energy or carve its own path.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is streaming on both Netflix and Max at the time of this writing. The sequel is scheduled for release on March 36th, 2027.