Godzilla x Kong 3 Looking to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Character

The third entry of the film series that features Godzilla and Kong sharing the spotlight has already added newcomer Kaitlyn Dever, but many fans have been wondering if any of the humans from the MonsterVerse’s past would be making a comeback. Luckily, we have good news for kaiju fans as a big actor from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to step foot in the Hollow Earth once again. While the third entry of the series has yet to confirm its plot details or even revealed its official title, it’s clear that the MonsterVerse is once again looking to give the King of the Monsters and the ruler of Skull Island some worthy human allies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dan Stevens has been confirmed to be in negotiations to return to his role as Trapper, making his debut in Godzila x Kong: The New Empire. For those who might have missed the second entry in the crossover series, or simply needed a refresher on who Stevens played, Trapper is introduced as something of a “kaiju veterinarian.” Assisting Kong with a rotten tooth, the Monarch member found himself gaining a pivotal role as both Godzilla and Kong took on their dark doppelgangers, Skar King and Shimo. While The New Empire didn’t feature the humans nearly as much as past entries, Stevens’ character was a breakout star in the sequel for many kaiju fans.

Legendary

Godzilla x Kong 3: What We Know

Dan Stevens returning isn’t the only thing we know about the third entry in this trilogy. As mentioned previously, newcomer Kaitlyn Dever has already been cast, with the actress set to make a big splash by taking on the role of one of The Last Of Us’s most controversial characters, Abby, in the upcoming second season. While Stevens might be making a comeback, previous director Adam Wingard won’t be doing the same. Instead, the third movie of the MonsterVerse crossover will be directed by Grant Suptore, I Am Mother.

The film will be written by Dave Callaham, who fans might know for his work on the likes of Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The crossover movie will arrive in theaters on March 26th, 2027, meaning that kaiju fans are going to need to wait for a little over two years to see this next entry. Luckily, this is far from the only kaiju material that is coming out in the near future focusing on the King of the Monsters.

Godzilla’s Future is Bright

On the live-action front, Apple TV+ is currently working on the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, along with an unspecified spin-off series that will further explore the kaiju-locale. When it comes to comic books, 2025 is a big one for the King of the Monsters as Marvel Comics is pitting Godzilla against the likes of the Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, The Amazing Spider-Man, and the Uncanny X-Men. Needless to say, now is an exceptionally good time to be a fan of the kaiju universe.

Want to stay updated on the third entry of the MonsterVerse crossover? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Godzilla and Kong and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via THR