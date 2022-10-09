Golden Kamuy Creator Just Ranked His Character's by Their Genitals

Golden Kamuy is moving back into the spotlight with its new season, and of course, creator Satoru Noda is loving the attention. The show is one episode into season four, and this comes months after the manga came to an end. It's safe to say Noda enjoyed his break, but work has called him once more. And this time, the artist decided it was time to rank Golden Kamuy's characters by the size of their... genitals.

Yes, you did read that right. Noda has released an official ranking of his character purely by the size of their penises. And honestly? Fans admit this is something they never saw coming.

The ranking was released by Shueisha Online, and Noda said he made the list after receiving questions recently for a fan book. For some odd reason, a number of fans asked how big his characters' penises were, and they were brushed off at first. Noda just figured the questions were perverted, but in the end, the thought would not leave him alone... and so he did the ranking.

READ MORE: Golden Kamuy Shares New Season 4 Poster | Golden Kamuy Reveals Season 4 Opening and Ending: Watch | Golden Kamuy Season 4 Reveals Its Episode Count

It turns out Ushiyama has the largest genitals of the group. As for the rest of the men, well – you can read the full list here: Ushiyama, Tanigaki, Boutarou, Kiroranke, Kikuta, Ariko, Ienaga, Vasily, Nihei, Lightning Bandit, Tsukishima, and Tsurumi.

Noda went on to share a few more details about the men and their genitals. Sugimoto, Ogata, Usami, Koto, and Hijikata are all average-sized. As for Shiraishi, his genitals are smaller than average, but the creator says that is no slight. After all, size itself doesn't matter so much as how you use it.

Did you ever imagine Golden Kamuy revealing this kind of info? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.