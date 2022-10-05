Golden Kamuy Sets Season 4 Episode Count

Golden Kamuy has officially kicked off its new wave of episodes as part of the very stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series has set how many episodes Season 4 of the anime will be running for! The anime adaptation taking on Satoru Noda's now completed manga series is just one of the many action franchises coming back for new episodes this month, but it is one of the first that has already premiered. Now with the first episode of the new season teasing the next leg of the gold hunt, there's been a question as to how long this one would last.

Now that Golden Kamuy has started its run with Season 4 of the anime, the series is gearing up to sell its Blu-ray and DVD releases across shelves in Japan. With these new home media releases now scheduled, the series has listed Golden Kamuy Season 4 with a total of 13 episodes overall (which is one more than the previous seasons). This will make it a standard single cour long season of the series, and will bring the total episodes of the series to a respectable 49 when it's all wrapped for the season.

You can now catch Season 4 of Golden Kamuy now streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll (starting with Episode 37). There have been a few notable changes behind the scenes compared to the previous seasons as Shizutaka Sugahara has taken over as director at Brain's Base (from Geno Studio, which had the first three seasons) with new character designer Takumi Yamakawa, and returning scriptwriter Noboru Takagi also in the cast. If you wanted to catch up with the series in time to see the new season play out as it airs, you can find the previous three seasons streaming with Crunchyroll too.

They tease what's coming in Season 4 of Golden Kamuy as such, "Separated from Sugimoto, Asirpa now travels toward the Russian border, focused on discovering more about her and her father's involvement with the coded tattoos. But Sugimoto is determined to find and protect Asirpa! Along the way, he'll discover new people, new cultures rich with history, and an unforgiving terrain. Will Sugimoto and Asirpa survive their journeys and reunite?"

Have you checked out Golden Kamuy's Season 4 premiere just yet? What are you hoping to see before the new season ends its run? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!