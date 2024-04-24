Golden Kamuy Live-Action Movie Is Coming to Netflix Soon

Golden Kamuy's live-action movie is coming to Netflix later this Spring, and fans have gotten a new look at the big adaptation in action with a new trailer! Satoru Noda's Golden Kamuy manga might have come to an end with Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump last year, but the franchise has been living on through its successful adaptations. The official TV anime is now in the works on its fifth and final season, and a new live-action TV series is also in the works as well. But fans will soon get to see the first real test with its live-action movie.

Golden Kamuy's live-action film premiered earlier this year in Japan, and thankfully it won't be much longer until fans get to see the new adaptation for themselves. Netflix has announced that they have licensed the film for a streaming release around the world, and they will be launching Golden Kamuy on May 19th. To get the first look at the new film before it hits Netflix next month, you can check out the newest trailer for the live-action Golden Kamuy film below.

What Is Golden Kamuy?

Golden Kamuy's live-action movie will be releasing with Netflix on May 19th. The live-action TV series now in the works will be continuing the story from the film with the same members of the cast and staff, but an international release for this series has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. Directed by Shigeaki Kubo for CREDEUS, Golden Kamuy features a script written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa, music composed by Yutaka Yamada, and a theme song titled "Those Who Shine" as performed by ACIDMAN.

As for what to expect from the film, Netflix begins to tease Golden Kamuy as such, "In the noble, vast land of Hokkaido in the north of Japan, in the tumultous early 20th century...Saichi Sugimoto is a Russo-Japanese War hero who earned the epithet 'immortal' for the otherworldy combat skills he demonstrated on many battlefields, including the bloodiest of them all: 203 Meter Hill. Hoping to find a huge sum of money for a certain purpose, he begins searching for gold in Hokkaido."

The synopsis continues with, "There, Sugimoto learns about a large trove of gold that was stolen from an Ainu tribe. The man who stole it, Noppera-Bo, hid it just before being captured. He gave 24 of his fellow inmates tattoos that, when combined, make up a single code that reveals the location of the gold, and then helped the prisoners escape. Around that time, Sugimoto is attacked by a wild brown bear and saved by an Ainu girl named Asirpa, whose father was killed by the man who stole the gold. Sugimoto, who wants to find the gold, and Asirpa, who seeks revenge for her father, decide to team up."

The synopsis concludes with, "Another man is also on the treasure's trail: Tokushiro Tsurumi, First Lieutenant of the 7th Division of the Imperial Japanese Army. He schemes to conquer Hokkaido for the sake of his soldiers who risked their lives in the war but were left unrewarded, and needs the gold to fund his military aims. Among the escaped prisoners is Toshizo Hijikata, the merciless vice-commander of the Shinsengumi military police force who was thought to have died in the Boshin War. He and his former ally Shinpachi Nagakura seek the gold to realize their own ambitions. Sugimoto & Asirpa, the 7th Division, and Toshizo Hijikata all go head-to-head in a bid to strike it rich in the majestic northern wilderness! The three-way battle for survival begins now!"