Golden Kamuy Live-Action TV Show Drops First Trailer

In many ways, One Piece’s live-action series has opened some floodgates. Thanks to the success of the Straw Hat Pirates on Netflix, it appears as though many other projects are getting the green light in a similar vein. Golden Kamuy released its first live-action film in January earlier this year and rather than working on sequel movies, the anime property is taking a different route. The anime’s live-action adaptation will continue via a television series this year and has dropped a new trailer to give fans a look at what is to come for the live-action Saichi Sugimoto.

Golden Kamuy’s television series is officially a sequel to the recently released live-action movie, bringing back many of the actors who made the first film. Anime fans should prepare for the series to hit the small screen on October 6th.

Golden Kamuy’s Live-Action TV Series Trailer: Watch

When it comes to the live-action movie that arrived in Japanese theaters earlier this year, Golden Kamuy’s film recently arrived on Netflix. Here’s how the streaming service describes the movie’s story, “In the noble, vast land of Hokkaido in the north of Japan, in the tumultous early 20th century…Saichi Sugimoto is a Russo-Japanese War hero who earned the epithet ‘immortal’ for the otherworldy combat skills he demonstrated on many battlefields, including the bloodiest of them all: 203 Meter Hill. Hoping to find a huge sum of money for a certain purpose, he begins searching for gold in Hokkaido.”

The synopsis continues, “Another man is also on the treasure’s trail: Tokushiro Tsurumi, First Lieutenant of the 7th Division of the Imperial Japanese Army. He schemes to conquer Hokkaido for the sake of his soldiers who risked their lives in the war but were left unrewarded, and needs the gold to fund his military aims. Among the escaped prisoners is Toshizo Hijikata, the merciless vice-commander of the Shinsengumi military police force who was thought to have died in the Boshin War. He and his former ally Shinpachi Nagakura seek the gold to realize their own ambitions. Sugimoto & Asirpa, the 7th Division, and Toshizo Hijikata all go head-to-head in a bid to strike it rich in the majestic northern wilderness! The three-way battle for survival begins now!”

