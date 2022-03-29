Golden Kamuy Reportedly Readying Major New Announcement

Golden Kamuy has been telling the story of Saichi Sugimoto since 2014, and with three season of its anime series already in the books and a fourth set to arrive later this year, the franchise is hinting at a major announcement. Set to be revealed in an upcoming issue of Young Jump, many fans are left believing that Golden Kamuy is readying to reveal when the story of Saichi is set to come to a close, bringing his trek through the wilderness to an end.

The announcement is set to arrive in the publication Young Jump on April 7th, and with Golden Kamuy currently in the throes of its final arc, it certainly leads credence to the idea that the series will be bringing its manga’s story to a close. On the flip side, considering how popular anime movies have been, especially with two of the latest entries in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, perhaps the franchise might have a feature-length film of its own in the works.

Golden Kamuy first began in 2014, telling the tale of survival over the course of close to thirty volumes and carving out a niche fan base for itself and its story of the wilderness.

If you didn’t have the opportunity to see the first trailer for the upcoming season of Golden Kamuy’s anime adaptation, you can watch it below as the series promises to be as bloody and surreal as it ever was:

If you’re unfamiliar with Golden Kamuy, the official description of the series from Crunchyroll reads as such:

“The story takes place in the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido, the time is in the turbulent late Meiji Era. A post war soldier Sugimoto, aka, “Immortal Sugimoto” was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose…. What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido’s Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison?! The magnificent nature of Hokkaido vs vicious convicts and the meeting with a pure Ainu girl, Ashiripa!! A survival battle for a hidden treasure hunt begins!”

