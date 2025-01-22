New Guilty Gear Anime Sets Release Date With New Trailer & Poster

Play video

Arc System Works has shared a new trailer and promo image for the upcoming Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime. The show is a direct continuation of the game franchise of the same name, following the events of the Another Story arc from Guilty Gear -Strive-. The new trailer shows off more scenes, highlighting the return of Sol Badguy and the rest of the Guilty Gear cast. The recent entries of the games are notorious for their movie-length cutscenes with no gameplay in between. Players essentially get a movie with their fighting game, showing off the unique and vibrant world of Guilty Gear. Dual Rulers is animated by studio Sanzigen but is meant to evoke the cel-shaded CGI cutscenes that Arc System Work is well known for.

A new poster for Dual Rulers was also unveiled alongside the trailer, featuring the extended cast of characters from the games. While Sol Badguy is the game’s main protagonist and will be part of Dual Rulers, the anime will focus more on Sin Kiske. Nearly every other fan-favorite character will appear in the series, including Ky Kiske, Dizzy, Bridget, Jack-O, Baiken, Ramlethal, and Elphelt Valentine. The new character named Unika will also be a focal point and will be added to the Guilty Gear -Strive- video game around Spring 2025. Dual Rulers is scheduled to premier around the same time Unika is added to the game, April 5th.

Sanzigen/Arc System Works

What Will Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Be About?

Guilty Gear takes place in the far future where scientists have discovered a new power source that became known as magic. Gears are artificially created beings that attempted to overthrow humanity, leading to the Crusades. The games take place in a post-Crusade world, with Sol Badguy, a human-gear hybrid with a complicated past, becoming the “guilty gear” for hunting other gears like him. -Strive- ends Sol’s story, giving him his happily-ever-after, while the rest of the protagonists begin building a new world where humans and gears can co-exist.

Sin is the son of Ky Kiske, a rival turned ally of Sol. Sin is also a human-gear hybrid, becoming a protege of Sol in the most recent games. Ky causes an uproar when he decides to marry Sin’s mother, Dizzy, a gear. This leads to a Unika appearing, vowing to prevent human and gear co-habitation. Sin wants to face Unika and change her mind about gears.

H/T: Crunchyroll, natalie.mu