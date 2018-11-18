‘Gundam’ Gives Major Movie Calendar Update

These days, the Gundam franchise is busier than ever before. The property is churning out merchandise like none other, and Sunrise has several anime projects in the works. Now, it seems the studio has set another ambitious goal for itself, and it will keep fans coming back to the theaters.

Recently, Anime NYC held its panel for Sunrise, and it was there the studio made a surprising Gundam reveal. As it turns out, the company has plans to release a new Gundam movie every 1-2 years for the foreseeable future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Anime News Network, Sunrise confirmed it’s planning to put out a new theatrical film every 1-2 years. The features will debut in Japan as well as other countries, but those locations have not been set yet. Aside for the reveal, little information was given on what the various films will be about or if they may be connected.

If you cannot wait much longer for a Gundam fix, fans won’t need to worry about being starved for much longer. Sunrise is slated to unveil a new project in honor of its 40th anniversary. The anticipated announcement will be made during a livestream on November 21, so fans can expect to hear more about the franchise’s future next week.

Over in Japan, Gundam will put out its newest film by this month’s end. Sunrise is slated to premiere Mobile Suit Gundam NT on November 30, and you can read up on its synopsis below:

If you cannot wait for this 2019 project, then Sunrise has you covered. This year, the company released a new film titled Gundam NT which tells stories of several new pilots; You can find its synopsis below:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged.

After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history.

But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

Are you down for this new Gundam schedule? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!