G Gundam, Code Geass Director Unveils New Anime (Releasing Sooner Than You Think)

Goro Taniguichi has become a big name in the anime business for good reason. Alongside directing major entries like Mobile Fighter G Gundam and Code Geass, the creator has also had significant roles to play in the creation of anime including One Piece, Ghost in The Shell, Haikyu, Space Dandy, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and many more. Now, as a part of the Enter The Garden anime anthology series, the G Gundam director is getting the opportunity to return to the anime world as the series Enter The Garden continues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Enter The Garden released its first episode last year with The Waiting Man, a brief anime episode that focused on a young skater named Haru who runs into a mystery man known only as T.K. The anime anthology might not have a lot in common with the likes of Code Geass and Gundam but it’s clear that Taniguichi took the lessons learned from said projects and brought them to this series in full force. Forged by companies Azuki and Dentsu, the second episode has quite a few big names attached to it outside of Goro.

Azuki

Fractured Reflections’ Full Creative Stable

The second episode of the Enter The Garden anthology series will have Yukio Takatsu acting as the director, who anime fans might know for their work on Naruto Shippuden, Monogatari, Lupin The Third, and Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie to name a few. In terms of voice acting, Mie Sonozaki (Naruto, Pokemon, My Hero Academia) and Takako Honda (Fairy Tail, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Naruto) will be playing the two sisters heading up in the anime short. Expect to see the second part of Enter The Garden arrive on Anime.com on Thursday, February 27th.

For those who want to learn more about the second entry of this anime series, here’s how Azuki describes Fractured Reflections, “Fractured Reflections” tells the story of two sisters, Shao and Raizan, who grow up together in the Alley, relying on each other to survive. But one day, Raizan vanishes. Shao searches for her, but years pass with no success. Then, carrying her sister’s sword, Shao stumbles upon a mysterious torii gate and enters the unknown world of the Garden.” You can check out the latest trailer below.

Play video

What’s Up With G Gundam These Days?

Of the many anime projects that Goro Taniguichi has worked on over the years, Mobile Fighter G Gundam perhaps has received some of the biggest headlines recently. The series has unveiled a new sequel that might not be receiving an anime adaptation but has shown off new protagonists in the franchise with deep ties to those who led the way originally. With Gundam finding major success in bringing back series like Gundam Seed, perhaps G Gundam might make a comeback to the small screen down the line as well.

Want to see what the future holds for this anime anthology? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Enter The Garden and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Press Release