G Gundam Sequel is Giving Domon A New Mech (And It Has To Be Seen To Be Believed)

While the Gundam franchise is preparing for a new series to hit North American theaters later this month with Gundam GQuuuuuux, a fan-favorite series from the past is releasing new information at a breakneck pace. Mobile Fighter G Gundam came to an end in the 1990s, but this fact hasn’t stopped Domon Kasshu’s universe from making an unexpected return. With the sequel novel series recently unveiled in Mobile Fighter G Gundam Gaiden: The East is Burning, the story will see Domon making a comeback as two new characters take the reins. Making landfall in the sequel series, Gundam has revealed that Kasshu will be sporting a brand new mech.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who might need a refresher, Domon started out G Gundam with a mech suit known as the “Shining Gundam.” The suit took Kasshu to some serious heights during the worldwide Gundam tournaments and was responsible for some of his most legendary attacks like the “Shining Finger.” In the anime, Domon loses his first Gundam while fighting against the imposing mech known as the “Devil Gundam” but was then given a far more powerful suit. The God Gundam pushed Domon over the top in his series and it appears that Kasshu is getting an upgrade in the sequel series.

Bandai Namco Filmworks

The God Gundam II Arrives

In the latest G Gundam sequel, Domon takes a back seat to two new characters in Master Junior and “H,” two new characters in the mech universe. While it’s clear from past promotional material that the former protagonist was still a part of the universe, it was unclear what his ultimate role would be. Not only has the Gundam franchise given us a first look at the mech, but it is also hinting at Domon’s new suit receiving its own Gundam Plastic Model. Here’s how the franchsie describes the God Gundam II, along with the new poster,

“This suit was developed for the finals of the 13th Gundam Fight, and is equipped with the new Core Lander brought by Domon. Each part of the wing can be separated and function as an independent weapon.”

Bandai Namco

G Gundam Sequel Details

As mentioned previously, the G Gundam sequel has yet to be confirmed for an anime adaptation. Despite not being set for the small screen, this story is considered canon thanks to the original director, Yasuhiro Imagawa, creating the tale himself. While the side story hasn’t officially hit North America, Bandai Namco has shared an official description of Master Junior’s story.

“It has been twelve years since the “DG Incident” that plunged all humanity into unprecedented fear. Gundam fights have been canceled in order to remove the “DG Dust” that has contaminated various parts of the Earth. Master Junior meets H, a girl he happened to meet in Shinjuku City who carries a huge sroban and goes to Domon to search for the whereabouts of the hidden treasure “Oriental Pearl”. The Peral contains the secret technique of the undefeated style of the Touhou school. The two head to a certain place in search of Kash.”

Via Official Gundam Social Media