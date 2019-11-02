Gundam Fan Recreates Hilarious Early Gundam Animation In Models

The most popular mech series has a long and rich history, having been originally created in 1979 with the first anime of its kind in Mobile Suit: Gundam. Presenting a universe that focused on the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, the original mech series spawned numerous plastic models and a bevy of anime series and movies to its name. Though it had a compelling story, sometimes the animation of the initial series had a few…issues. One fan decided to hilariously cast some amazing models of his own to honor some of these gaffes.

Artist and Gundam designer DauLauBockHoi decided to share these amazing models that take various frozen animation cells from the first Mobile Suit: Gundam series and recreate them for an entirely new generation who want to see just where the mech suit franchise began:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Forty years later, the Gundam series continues to release a steady stream of anime series such as Gundam Wing, Iron Blooded Orphans, and Gundam Build Divers, to name a few. What has assisted in keeping the Mobile Suit: Gundam series fresh is that each anime manages to offer new perspectives and mech suits for fans to sink their teeth into, continuing the long running series’ history.

With the anniversary in full swing, the producers of the franchise, Sunrise, are making sure that Mobile Suit: Gundam has a fantastic fortieth birthday. With a brand new Youtube channel featuring episodes from its many anime series, as well as a satellite modeled after the mech series being launched as part of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan, appropriately dubbed the “G Satellite”.

If you’re unfamiliar with the first anime series, you’ll have a chance to dive into it later this winter as Fathom Events will be airing the feature length film, Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, which follows characters from the early days of the franchise.

What do you think of these hilarious Gundam models? Which would you want to add to your collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.