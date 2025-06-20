Gundam Creator Hints That Future Anime Will Be Influenced By Israel and Ukraine Wars

In the history of humanity, war is a constant. Considering this fact, it should come as no surprise that the Gundam franchise is one built on the idea that mankind will continue to fight one another for countless reasons. With the arrival of Gundam’s latest anime series, GQuuuuuuX, the script has been flipped thanks to exploring an alternate reality that sees the Principality of Zeon rise to the top in the original conflict. In a recent interview, franchise creator Yoshiyuki Tomino discussed the anime’s future and how the Israeli and Ukrainian conflicts will play a part in the mech franchise.

In a recent interview on the Japanese television network NHK, Tomino stated that he would like to work on a future project in the anime universe. While not going into detail regarding what this would be, Yoshiyuki did state that he wants to use real world conflicts as a springboard, “The war in Ukraine has been going on for three years now and the conflict in Israel for 30 to 40 years. I don’t think we understand these things very well. So, the theme is whether humanity can stop this social behavior.” During the talk, Tomino also critiqued some of the current series that are holding the title of Gundam.

Gundam Creator Critiques Current Anime

Tomino took the opportunity to state that while the mechs themselves are cool, they are hardly the main focus he was trying to convey when the franchise first arrived, “When you say ‘I like Gundam,’ the words that come up are, of course, ‘mobile suit battles are cool.’ That is not the point. At all. My younger colleagues are making Gundam series today, and I don’t feel a sense of experience with war.” Yoshiyuki also wondered if it were possible for a new generation to truly capture his original mind set, since so many are quite separated from war.

The Gundam creator also discussed how the franchise’s start naturally drifted into becoming a commentary on the military-industrial complex, “The first enemy the Gundam

encounters are three Zaku mobile suits. There needs to be a military industry and an industrial system in place to mass-produce it. I guess I had no choice but to depict a war between nations.”

Tomino himself has yet to confirm a new Gundam series but the future of the mech franchise is still looking bright. There is one episode remaining in the first season of the latest anime offering, Gundam GQuuuuuuX, with the penultimate episode dropping some major reveals to prep fans for the finale. A second season has yet to be confirmed though there are plenty of mech fans hoping to see more of this universe that witnessed Zeon winning the original war and Char placing his hands on the first Gundam.

