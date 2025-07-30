Gundam Fans Will Want to Act Quick For These Gunpla Kits

Mobile Suit Gundam has made a name for itself not just thanks to its ability to create new stories throughout space and time, but with ever-evolving mechs that soar through the skies. Since the anime adaptations have done so well at selling the technologically advanced suits, it should come as no surprise that Gundam Plastic Models are flying off the shelves. Thanks to a new campaign, some of the biggest and brightest from the franchise can be purchased but you’re going to have to move fast as the pre-orders are preparing to evaporate later this week.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Premium Bandai has opened up pre-orders for quite a few Gundam Plastic Models, spanning different universes like the original Universal Century timeline, Gundam Wing, and many other timelines following the anime mechs. While Gundam GQuuuuuuX recently ended its anime series, the mobile franchise isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, with the sequel to Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash already confirmed to be in the works. Rest assured, all current and future Gundam series are sure to get Gunplas of their own. You can check out all the Gundam Plastic Models below and clicking on the link above each image, but you don’t have much time as pre-orders will close on Premium Bandai on August 1st.

The Plastic Model Campaign

Gunplas are inching their way toward one billion sold worldwide, with the Gundam series first unleashing a figure to correspond with the anime franchise in the 1970s. Even outside of the anime stories, the Gundam Plastic Models will bring to life mechs from light novels, manga, and other avenues that have never had the opportunity to soar into the anime world.

Want to stay in the know when it comes to Mobile Suit: Gundam? Follow along with Team Anime on all the latest on the popular mech franchise and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.