Gundam’s Biggest Movies Are Now Free To Watch (But Not For Long)

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX might be an entirely new series from Hideaki Anno but the latest anime has major ties to the story that started it all for the anime franchise. The latest show is an alternate reality that saw legendary villain Char being the pilot to first discover the Gundam mech, changing the outcome of the Earth Federation/Principality of Zeon conflict to benefit the latter. In a new world that saw Zeon win, the Gundam franchise has decided to make some of its biggest movies free but you better move fast as said films will only be free for a limited time.

Of the many anime franchises that are out there, the Gundam franchise’s channel has some of the biggest movies and television series housed under one roof. Entire shows such as Gundam 08th MS Team, Gundam SEED Destiny, and Gundam Wing are available to watch for free, showing how willing the mech franchise will go to bring in new fans. To help get anime fans up to speed for GQuuuuuuX, the YouTube channel has released the following compilation films to watch for free for a limited time: Mobile Suit Gundam I, Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow, and Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space. You can check out the movies by clicking here for a limited time.

The Original Series Must Be Revisited

As mentioned earlier, GQuuuuuuX is telling the story of an alternate reality wherein Char led his forces to glory. While the anime adaptation takes place years following the original story’s events, the compilation films work to summarize everything that took place in the original anime series. Specifically, the episode that retells Char’s journey takes direct influence from the first anime series, even going so far as to recreate entire scenes from Zeon’s perspective.

Luckily, there are also plenty of series that revisit the Universal Century conflict from different perspectives. One of the biggest recent examples was Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance, a Netflix original series that followed a band of Zeon soldiers fighting against Amuro. Painted almost like a horror movie, the Principality of Zeon unit found themselves scared to death of the Gundam itself and tried their hardest to achieve their mission in the face of Amuro’s weapon of war.

The Live-Action Universal Century

Not only will the Universal Century’s alternate story continue in GQuuuuuuX, but the timeline will get another new take in the upcoming live-action film. Legendary Pictures and Bandai Namco Filmworks are still working on the Western project that has been known about for quite some time. While a release date has yet to be revealed, the live-action Gundam film rides a steady wave of live-action adaptations that have been hitting the market.

Want to see what the future holds for the Universal Century timeline and its alternate realities? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Gundam and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.