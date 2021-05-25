Gundam Announces Its Next Manga Series

✖

Mobile Suit: Gundam hasn't been shy about continuing the story of the mech suits that have become the most popular within the medium of anime, stretching across different realities and timelines that have seen the Gundams portrayed in countless, wild ways, and it seems as if the franchise is setting up a brand new series via an upcoming manga series. With the series created by mangaka Hiroyuki Tamakoshi, who also was responsible for other stories such as Gacha Gacha, Que Sera Sera, Boys Be, and A-Girls, the world of the mobile suits is expanding once again.

Titled "Pocket no Naka No Sensou", little has been revealed about the new series so far, though it is set to make its premiere in the upcoming issue of Gundam Ace beginning next month. From the initial image from the upcoming series, it seems as if a new style of Gundam is set to launch, joining a wide variety of stories that have already been released under the banner of the Mobile Suits. With plenty of anime adaptations being created to portray the various storylines of the Gundam universe, it definitely wouldn't be out of the question if we see this new story make its way to the small screen as well.

Twitter User Manga Mogura RE shared the first look at Gundam Pocket no Naka no Sensou, giving the Mobile Suit series another entry in the long-running franchise that has told countless different stories across the mediums of anime and manga since first hitting the scene in the 1970s:

Hiroyuki Tamakoshi will start an new Gundam manga series titled "Pocket no naka no sensou" in Gundam Ace issue 8/2021 next June 2021. pic.twitter.com/xDUBujBwtW — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) May 24, 2021

This year will finally see the arrival of the long-awaited feature-length film, Hathaway's Flash, which will revisit the original universe that helped establish the franchise and grew it into a monolith within the anime community. On top of this upcoming movie, the franchise also received its first "Walking Statue" which made landfall last year and has been taking steps on the regular since it first made its debut.

