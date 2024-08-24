Gundam’s Virtual Reality Movie Announces Release Date

Since the late 1970s, the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise has been a stalwart part of the anime world. The series has managed to stay in the public eye not just thanks to its striking mech designs but with its willingness to create countless new stories that involved the mech suits. Such is the case with the next movie that is set to arrive in the franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom. While the movie won’t be hitting the silver screen, it is taking the Gundam franchise to a brand new avenue as the upcoming movie will be in virtual reality. Here is when you can expect the Gundam series to hit the virtual reality world.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom will arrive on virtual reality platforms including Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3 on October 4th worldwide. It will retail for around $17.99 USD when it lands this fall and has shared a new trailer to give anime fans an idea of what they are in for. In Silver Phantom, viewers will take on the role of the protagonist in a movie that blends its story with some video game elements.

Gundam’s Silver Phantom Trailer

For the virtual reality film, Silver Phantom is bringing in several creators who are familiar with the Gundam franchise. Director Kenichi Suzuki previously worked on Gundam Evolve, script writer Ryoji Sekinishi previously worked on Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Character Designer Tsukasa Kotobuki previously worked on Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin, and Mechanical Designer Mika Akitaka previously worked on Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ.

If you want to learn more about the virtual reality experience involving the classic anime mechs, here’s how Bandai Namco describes the next movie in the Gundam franchise, “Argent Kiel, an unofficial mercenary organization that belongs to neither the Eatrh Federation nor Zeon, was contracted to assassinate a high-ranking Federation official, Azami Meghigne. The request came from the Earth Federation Forces, which was unable to make public the existence of Azami, who held a secret communication with Zeon. But just before the mission, their fleet was attacked by none other than the Earth Federation Forces’ Jegan squadron. In the midst of the chaos, a silver Gundam secretly owned by Argent Kiel is released into space.”

