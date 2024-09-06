Gundam's VR Movie Unveils Its Cast

Despite premiering in the 1970s, the Mobile Suit: Gundam franchise continues to be a major money maker for Bandai Namco. The mech series has managed to maintain its longevity thanks to creating new stories that focus on the space-soaring robots in different realities and timelines. With the upcoming Mobile Suit: Gundam Silver Phantom, the series is diving into wild new territory as the movie will be played out in virtual reality. Letting those experiencing the film take on the role of the lead, the Gundam film still has some big talent attached to the project that will arrive on October 3rd.

The upcoming virtual reality experience will take place in the universe that started it all, as Bandai Namco Filmworks has confirmed that Silver Phantom will play out in the "Universal Century 0096" timeline. Ironically enough, this isn't the only project that arrives this year that will dip its toes into the story that introduced Gundam fans to Amuro and Char. Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance will arrive on Netflix on October 17th, presenting a series that is viewed through the eyes of those fighting against Amuro as a part of the Principality of Zeon.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Filmworks)

Silver Phantom's Cast

On October 3rd, the virtual reality Gundam film will be available to watch on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3. The current Japanese cast is listed as such:

Yūki Shin as Male Protagonist

Atsumi Tanezaki as Female Protagonist

Mariya Ise as Babia Lena

Yukari Oribe as Maybell Lena

Ryō Hirohashi as Haro

Yūki Kaji as Fixie Fix

Kikuko Inoue as Azami Meginne

Hiroya Egashira as Geoff Aidy

If you want a breakdown of Mobile Suit: Gundam's first virtual reality movie, here's how Bandai Namco Filmworks describes the outing that will help fans experience the mech franchise in a brand new way, ", "Argent Kiel, an unofficial mercenary organization that belongs to neither the Eatrh Federation nor Zeon, was contracted to assassinate a high-ranking Federation official, Azami Meghigne. The request came from the Earth Federation Forces, which was unable to make public the existence of Azami, who held a secret communication with Zeon. But just before the mission, their fleet was attacked by none other than the Earth Federation Forces' Jegan squadron. In the midst of the chaos, a silver Gundam secretly owned by Argent Kiel is released into space."

Via Mobile Suit: Gundam Silver Phantom's Official Website