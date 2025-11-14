Netflix’s Upcoming Anime Live-Action Adaptation Is Getting the Same Treatment as One Piece

With the success of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of one of the greatest anime and manga of all time, One Piece, new opportunities have opened up for more adaptations in the future. Recently, it was officially confirmed that a live-action anime movie of Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is in development, with Netflix and Legendary Pictures collaborating on the project. While there is no announcement yet on its release date, and it won’t arrive for a few years as it’s still in the early stages, a promising update from the project’s writer, Jason Fuchs, confirms that the live-action adaptation is receiving the same treatment as One Piece’s live-action series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arguably, the key to One Piece’s live-action success was the heavy involvement of the original author, Eiichiro Oda. From providing input on casting choices to overseeing various aspects of production, Oda’s influence was vital to the series’ positive reception. Similarly, Jason Fuchs has confirmed that My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi is also actively contributing to the project, as noted in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. This indicates that My Hero Academia’s live-action adaptation is moving in the right direction and has the potential to be a success.

Netflix’s My Hero Academia Live-Action Could Be as Successful as One Piece

In his interview, Jason revealed that every final decision on the project is confirmed by Horikoshi. Much like Oda had the final say on One Piece, nothing moves forward unless Horikoshi approves it. Jason specifically stated that there is nothing My Hero Academia’s creator isn’t involved in, reacting to every detail with a thumbs up or down. While this already ensures that the live-action project is heading in the right direction, the interview adds another layer that reinforces its potential for success. Another reason One Piece’s live-action was so successful is that the creators were genuine fans of the series and deeply respected the source material.

Jason’s response in the interview confirms that he, too, is a big fan of My Hero Academia. He stated that as a fan of the series, he feels confident in the project, especially with Kohei’s active involvement, and is determined to deliver a strong live-action adaptation. The writer also expressed his admiration for the series, particularly for the protagonist and the U.A. High School characters that define its appeal. Ultimately, this news confirms that the My Hero Academia live-action movie is receiving the same treatment as One Piece’s adaptation and is on the path to success, even though fans may have initially dismissed it as a bad idea.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Source: Entertainment Weekly