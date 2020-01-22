Haikyuu Season 4 Releases New Episode Stills

Haikyuu!! To The Top is giving our favorite anime volleyballers some new opponents and new challenges to overcome with the fourth and latest season fo the franchise. With the Spring Nationals on the way, the team is attempting to train, and experience some levity, at the All Japan Youth Training Camp to prepare for some of the biggest matches of their lives. Now, in preparation for the third episode of the fourth season, Haikyuu!! has released some new still images to give us a better sense fo what takes place during the next installment.

While the main anime has been one of the biggest releases of the new year of 2020, fans are reeling from the events that are currently taking place in the manga. Without going into serious spoiler territory, Hinata’s team finds themselves experiencing a time skip, living in a very different world from what we knew. Though the time skip was received to mixed reception, we’ll have to see how the anime handles these different series of events.

The Twitter Account for Haikyuu!! To The Top shared four images that show Hinata and his team mates attempting to make their way through the All Japan Youth Training Camp, which will hopefully give them a leg up when it comes to the upcoming volleyball nationals that are breathing down their necks:

How have you been enjoying Haikyu's fourth season so far? Do you think they'll be able to leave the All Japan Youth Training Camp stronger than before?

Haikyuu!! To The Top is now streaming on Crunchyroll, and the season is officially described as such, “National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”