Haikyuu Drops First Look at Season 4 Finale

Haikyuu!! has dropped the first look at the final episode of the fourth season! Haikyuu!! To The Top returned this Fall for the final half of its fourth season after a strong debut this past January, and the second half of the season saw Shoyo Hinata and the rest of Karasuno taking on one of their toughest challenges in the series yet in the second major round of the Spring Nationals tournament. But as we saw in the penultimate episode of the season, a winner between those two teams has finally been decided and thus it's time to move into the future.

Next will be the final episode of the fourth season (and 85th episode of the series as a whole) that will explore the immediate fallout of the game between Karasuno and Inarizaki as the anime will most likely reveal some major teases for a potential fifth season of the series. Haikyuu!! To The Top revealed the first preview images of the episode, titled "The Promised Land," and you can check them out below:

Preview images for the Final Episode of Haikyu!! Season 4 (Haikyu!! TO THE TOP), Episode 25 (Episode 85) - "Promised Land" airing Friday, December 18th!https://t.co/YDRUXqksjr#ハイキュー #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/9GVWEDy3f8 — HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) December 14, 2020

Haikyuu!! has yet to confirm whether or not it will be returning for a fifth season just yet, so fans will be keeping a close eye on the fourth season finale for a potential announcement. Whether or not one does get announced this soon is fine, however, because this series is all but guaranteed to continue considering the massive popularity of Haruichi Furudate's original manga.

If or when the anime does return for a fifth season, there's going to be quite a lot to look forward to as the Spring Nationals only have some of the best of the best teams left. If you thought the game between Karasuno and Inarizaki was an intense one, Karasuno's next big challenge is an even bigger one as the matches get increasingly tougher the more the team aims for the top.

What did you think of Haikyuu's fourth season? Curious to see how the final episode will bring the season to an end? Hoping to see a fifth season of the series confirmed soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!