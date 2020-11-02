Haikyuu Finally Reaches Massive Sales Milestone

✖

Haikyuu!! officially ended its run in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump earlier this year, but the series is continuing to sell so well that Haruichi Furudate's manga series has finally reached a massive new sales milestone before the release of the final volume. The final chapter of the series brought it all to an end earlier this Summer, and it was a pretty huge deal as the series' finale made major waves with fans. But as fans in Japan currently wait for the release of the final volume of the series in just a matter of days, sales have steadily increased to a huge new number.

As revealed in the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and Haikyuu's official Twitter account, the manga series will now have over 50 million copies in print with the release of the 45th and final volume of the series. This is a massive milestone that the series was able to cross at the finish line, and that's pretty adherent to the spirit of the series overall isn't it?

With the release of Volume 45 in Japan, the series will finally be hitting the 50 million copies landmark. It's not the only release coming for fans in Japan, however, as there are still plans to release a special character book and more alongside the release of the final volume. Haikyuu's series finale was the best received of the Shonen Jump finales this year, so expect these sales to go up even more as fans celebrate the mega hit.

