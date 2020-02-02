Haikyuu Timeskip Raises Big Nishinoya Question

Haikyuu’s final arc began with quite the surprise. The series jumped forward in time several years after the boys of Karasuno High School ended their first run at Nationals, and is now set in time where every character is in young adulthood. Shoyo Hinata had been spending his time after high school with beach volleyball training in Brazil, and it was revealed soon after that his heated rival, Tobio Kageyama, had since gone into the pro leagues and is doing quite well for himself. As they reunited for a rematch against one another, other characters in the series have been revealed as well.

With Hinata and Kageyama’s professional league teams going off against one another, many of their high school comrades and rivals have come to the match to watch it unfold. But while we’ve seen the older versions of many faces, there’s been one glaring omission. Yu Nishinoya has yet to make an official appearance in the timeskip.

Chapter 382 of the series has now hit Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library, and unfortunately it also dashes our hopes of seeing an older version of Nishinoya along with the rest of the cast. The rest of Karasuno’s roster has shown themselves over the latest few chapters, and even included a surprise marriage reveal among all of the return appearances.

The last time Nishinoya has been seen in the series was Chapter 369, which was the final chapter before this major timeskip. This marks the thirteenth chapter in a row without either an appearance from the character, or a reference of any sort. This wouldn’t be a major issue or mystery to fans if Nishinoya’s wherabouts were hinted at, but as more of the ancillary characters continue to join the timeskip his absence is a little more egregious.

Now it's just a matter of waiting yet another chapter to see what Nishinoya's been up to all this time.

