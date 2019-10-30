These 7 Pokemon Are Perfectly Suited for Halloween

Halloween is in the air, and millions are ready for what the spooky holiday will offer. Tomorrow night will see people from all over hit the streets to trick-or-treat, but there are other things to do. You may have a party or perhaps carve pumpkins. Or if you are like me, you will agonize over which Pokemon best suit the Halloween season.

In order to free up my schedule, I’ve taken the time to get out all of my Pokemon energy on this so-called Devil’s Night. I have cautiously rounded up several Pokemon who suit the spook in aesthetic and personality.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, you’ve been warned! If you want to keep your view of Pokemon pure, then be careful moving forward. These Pokemon are truly horrifying and will make some jump in the night!

Haunter: Way back when, Pokemon fans met the original trio of ghost-type Pokemon. Ghastly and Gengar are favorites in their own rights, but it is Haunter who will – well – haunt you. According to the PokeDex for Pokemon Sun, Haunter strikes at people in total darkness. They will then lick its “cold tongue” on those it captures which makes them grow weaker and weaker until they die. So there’s that.

Lampent: No one wants to stay in a hospital, and you certainly will not after you hear one of the most disturbing Pokemon facts ever. The series introduced Lampent during the Pokemon X and Y era, and it was there fans were told a scary truth about its evolution chain. It turns out all of the ghostly candles suck the souls from humans to burn their flames, but it gets worse. Lampent finds his souls right outside of hospitals “waiting for people to pass on.”

Drifloon: Thanks to series like IT, balloons have become unusually scary. Pennywise would often use red balloons to coax kids into its lair, and it turns out Drifloon does much the same. The sweet-looking Pokemon hides a secret as Pokemon Pearl and Pokemon SoulSilver shared two terrifying facts about the Pokemon. For one, the monster “tugs on the hands of children to steal them away” and “any child who mistakes Drifloon for a balloon and holds on to it could wind up missing.”

Yamask: Yamask is one of the most abstract Pokemon out there, and its artsy look may appeal to some. However, fans better think twice before they pick up one of the monsters. Way back when, Pokemon Alpha Sapphire confirmed the Pokemon is actually made from a human spirit and it gets worse from there. The mask which Yamask holds USED TO BE ITS FACE, and that makes the Pokemon cry a lot.

Phantump: For some fans, there are few things as soothing as walking in the woods. However, your trip will become a nightmare if you happen to use into a Phantump along the way. The monster debuted back in Pokemon X and Y, and one of its PokeDex entries reveals Phantump is a stump “possessed by the spirits of children who died in the forest.” Oh, and their haunting crying “sound like eerie screams” to any hikers or passerby.

Mimikyu: Pikachu is the definitive leader of Pokemon, but the series has put out several lookalikes. Things got real meta when Pokemon Sun and Moon revealed Mimikyu who wears a homemade costume of Pikachu. As it turns out, no one knows what the actual creature looks like underneath its costume, and the only person who ever saw Mimikyu for real “was overwhelmed by terror and died from the shock.”

Gourgeist: To end the list, there may be no Pokemon as creepy as Gourgeist. The monster made its debut in Pokemon X and Y but maybe should have been locked away for good. Every PokeDex entry released for Gourgeist is upsetting. It turns out the Pokemon likes to sing in an eerie voice and cursing anyone who hears its song. And to top things off, Gourgeist will wrap “its prey in its hairlike arms” and then “sing joyfully as it observes the suffering of its prey.”

So, which of these Pokemon creep you out the most? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!