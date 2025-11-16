Iconic 2000s Anime Confirms New Anniversary Project For 2026

To the surprise of many, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya is getting a major anniversary project in 2026. Back in the early 2000s, Haruhi Suzumiya was one of the biggest anime in the world, if not the biggest, and while it’s no longer that popular, it’s still held in high regard by fans and critics alike.

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya has been largely defunct for over a decade, but in 2026, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya will receive a massive 20th anniversary project titled “The Gratitude of Haruhi Suzumiya”. The project will begin with The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya returning to theaters in February, and hopefully, it will lead to plenty more from the franchise.

Why Haruhi Suzumiya’s Anniversary Project Is A Good Sign For Season 3

The biggest reason why the Haruhi Suzumiya anniversary project is in regards to a potential third season. If Kyoto Animation is putting together a massive project for the show’s 20th anniversary, then they still think it’s worth investing in, and that could mean that “The Gratitude of Haruhi Suzumiya” is building up to the long-awaited third season.

The fact that the project will begin with The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya is an especially good sign for that; the next story in the series is meant to pick up exactly where the film left off, so it would make sense to use it to bring people back to the series before launching a third season.

With how much the books after The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya expand on the story with new characters and even stronger character development for the old cast, a potential third season of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya would be even better than the first two, and hopefully, it will be a reality.

Haruhi’s New Project Proves The Franchise Is As Popular As Ever

There’s a common sentiment that Haruhi Suzumiya isn’t popular anymore, and while it hasn’t been the biggest anime in the world in years, not only are new Haruhi Suzumiya light novels still being made, but it’s been receiving new media projects even before the 20th anniversary one, including a massive kickstarter that surpassed its goal in just a few days.

Thanks to its great writing and direction, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya stands as one of the best Kyoto Animation anime of all time, and that’s allowed to remain relevant for years. “The Gratitude of Haruhi Suzumiya” is just the latest way of showing that it’s still beloved, and hopefully, it will lead to much more from the anime.

