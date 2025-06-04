Hazbin Hotel Actor Confirms Season 2 “Took A Lot Out of Him”

Hazbin Hotel is preparing to share some major news as the franchise is set to return to San Diego Comic-Con this summer. With fans patiently waiting for the series to unleash its second season, many are crossing their fingers that the comic convention will share the long-awaited season two release date. In a recent interview, voice actor Alex Brightman, who has become a mainstay for both the Hazbin Hotel and its spin-off Helluva Boss, shared his thoughts on the upcoming season. In a wild statement, Brightman confirmed that recording for season two was one of the most emotional experiences of his career.

While Brightman has had plenty of animated roles on his resume, fans might know him best for his role as Beetlejuice in the Broadway show that added new layers to the “ghost with the most.” Since scoring that role, he would go on to have parts in shows such as The Blacklist, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Dead End: Paranormal Park to name a few. In Hazbin Hotel, Alex plays the roles of Sir Pentious and Adam, while taking on the role of Fizzarolli in Helluva Boss. While much of season two’s story remains a mystery, it apparently had an emotional toll on Brightman according to his own words.

Sir Pentious’ Emotional Roller Coaster

amazon

During last year’s New York Comic-Con, Brightman shared the fact that his performance in season two was quite dramatic, “I mean this genuinely, in season two of Hazbin Hotel I’ve done in my opinion the most dramatic thing I have done in my career, in terms of heart and sadness and things like that. It took a lot out of me, and that’s a weird thing to say because that’s not how I feel about a lot of things. But I’ve spent a lot of time with these characters…”

Said dramatic event will happen to Sir Pentious, the former villain turned angel in the first season finale. Bright confirmed that the performance left a mark on him after leaving the studio, “I genuinely remember taking it with me when I left because I was so excited about what it was, getting it right was very important. Sincerely, being a comedian first, this is the most dramatic thing I have done, I think.”

Hazbin Hotel’s Second Season Details

At last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano discussed how season two would be much bigger than the first, “Honestly, it’s just the magnitude of the season. We wanted it to go bigger, and so this season has a lot more action, some really cool, unique challenges, and some songs that are just such fun, diverse genres that are a little bit more visual. We were like, ‘Let’s take this on!’ It feels so big and grand. Also, we knew everybody better, and me, Sam, and Andrew [Standler] have a well-oiled machine in terms of how we work together. I don’t know. I can’t hype it up more than just that it’s gonna be bigger and grander, and there is a lot more action, which, personally, I like action.”

