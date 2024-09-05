Hazbin Hotel Cosplay Goes Live With The Radio Demon

Of the many characters that populate the halls of the Hazbin Hotel, none are quite like Alastor the Radio Demon. Alastor might have jumped on board to entertain himself as Charlie tries to redeem the underworld's residents but he has been a powerful ally to the daughter of the devil. Becoming one of the biggest animated series of all time, Hazbin Hotel isn't just returning for a second season but has already been confirmed for seasons three and four. To no one's surprise, Alastor is set to return and cosplayers are trying their hands at bringing the Radio Demon to life.

In an interview with Collider earlier this year, Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano spoke freely about Alastor's presence in the upcoming second season. A major element of the future episodes will be revealing the back story of the Radio Demon, a story that has yet to be told in the fan-favorite series, "It was a very high priority for me to canonize that backstory because that's very full circle for me, not only as a storyteller but also just having this character for so long. So, I'm very excited for people to see the legitimately on-screen, canon version of his backstory. I've just had it for so long, so I'm very excited for that."

Hazbin Hotel's Strongest Resident

If you have yet to catch the series that has become one of the most in-demand animated series in North America, the first season is available to stream on Amazon. Here's how the streaming service describes the Hazbin Hotel, "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality."

Want to see what the future holds for Alastor the Radio Demon? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Hazbin Hotel.