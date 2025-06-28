Helluva Boss Returns With Its Most Hilariously Gruesome Episode

Helluva Boss might be in-between full seasons at the moment but this isn’t stopping the Immediate Murder Professionals from taking on missions. I.M.P.’s animated series has released a brand new short, “Mission: Orphan Time”, that once again sees Blitzo and his adopted daughter Loona as they take on a hit that is far different from many that they’ve accomplished in the past. While the surreal series might be making its way to Amazon Prime Video, you can check out the latest entry from Vivienne Medrano’s twisted Hellaverse for free right this second.

As it stands, Helluva Boss has released two seasons, focusing on Blitzo and his fellow underworld assassins making their way top side. With Medrano confirming in the past that she is aiming to release four seasons in total, it should be interesting to see if I.M.P. will transition over to the Hazbin Hotel once its main series ends. As for the recently released short, Loona and Blitzo come across an exceptionally nice target who has seemingly dedicated his entire life to the benefit of others. Granting the man’s final request of saying goodbye to his loved ones, the over five-minute-long short ends in a fashion that is perfect for the Hellaverse’s style of humor, briefly highlighting how Loona’s rough exterior hides a much more open personality.

Play video

Helluva Boss On Amazon

As mentioned earlier, Helluva Boss is coming to Amazon Prime Video though YouTube fans shouldn’t fret. The series will also release new episodes entirely for free on the video platform as it has with its shorts and previous two seasons. Luckily, creator Vivienne Medrano shared her excitement for the merger online and hinted that there are far more surprises in store for I.M.P.

“I am so grateful to Prime Video for their continued support of our work on Hazbin Hotel and for allowing our team at Spindlehorse to expand the Hellaverse by embracing Helluva Boss. I’m so excited for what this means for the continued rise of Indie animation! It’s a dream come true to be able to tell these stories and I truly can’t wait for you to see what we have planned!”

Hazbin Hotel Developments

With Hazbin Hotel confirmed for three upcoming seasons on Amazon, fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of Charlie Morningstar’s second season. No release date has been confirmed as of the writing of this article but Medrano has teased that some big news is coming to San Diego Comic-Con, which might shine a light on the surreal series return date. Now that Charlie and Blitzo are on Amazon, it appears that a crossover is coming but it might not be what many expect according to Brandon Rogers who plays a part in both series.

