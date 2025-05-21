Your Name Artist’s New Anime Movie Hit With Dissappointing Delay

Play video

It’s always disappointing when a new anime is hit with an unexpected delay, even more so when it’s an original anime movie from one of the creatives behind Your Name. A New Dawn (Hana Rokushô Ga Akeru Hi Ni) is the new original feature film written and directed by Yoshitoshi Shinomiya. The drama was set to be released later this year, but fans will have to wait a few more dawns (365 to be exact) before the film hits theaters.

Yoshitoshi Shinomiya is a long-time collaborator with the legendary anime director, Makoto Shinkai. The pair first worked together in 2013 on the insanely underrated The Garden of Words. They then reunited in 2016 for Shinkai’s most popular film, Your Name. A New Dawn marks Shinomiya’s feature film debut as a writer and a director, and it looks like one hell of a movie to kickstart a directorial career off with.

A New Dawn Gets Delayed Until 2026

The unfortunate news was unveiled on A New Dawn‘s official X (formerly Twitter) account. The film has only been given the wide release window of 2026, as it’s not clear what season the film will release in, let alone an exact release date. No reason was given for the delay, but it is expected to be a production delay as animation on the film is still ongoing.

The delayed release date was revealed via an updated trailer for the movie. But, given the tremendous quality of the trailer, it seems like it will be worth the wait to see A New Dawn in theaters. A New Dawn is a Japanese-French co-production in colaboration with French studio Miyu Productions. The film tells an original story written by Shinomiya. Utsuhita from Minakata Laboratory is in charge of character design, Shuta Hasunuma has composed the scores, and Akiko Majima is overseeing the art direction.

What Is A New Dawn About?

As mentioned above, A New Dawn is an original story. The film is a coming-of-age story following three young adults set around a failing fireworks factory. The official synopsis reads, “The Obinata Fireworks Shop factory is getting prepared for an administrative action for confiscation tomorrow. It has been six years since Keitaro has been holed up in a closed-down factory creating fireworks by himself, chasing after an illusion of his father who vanished. It is a story about three young people who overcome the extreme weather conditions, disasters, and environmental problems imposed on them and establish their own identities.”

Makoto Shinkai’s influence is all over the new trailer. The legendary director is renowned for the high animation quality in his movies, a result of his partnership with CoMix Wave Films. Elements of A New Dawn feel like they’ve been pulled from one of Shinkai’s films. But Shinomiya also appears to be moving away from his mentor’s style. A New Dawn blends elements of realism with stunning watercolor, brushwork, and intentionally minimal character detail to create a stunning contrast on the screen. This shines in the above trailer, but we can’t wait to see it in full effect on the big screen.

