HBO Max Removes Two Beloved Cartoon Network Series

While HBO Max recently made the swap from the moniker of “MAX” to its original title, the streaming service is once again making the news for a very unfortunate reason. Warner Bros Discovery has been no stranger to removing major animated series in the past, with shows like Infinity Train, Teen Titans, Ed, Edd n Eddy, and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy being just a few examples of series that got the axe. As of last month, the platform has dropped two beloved series from Cartoon Network, though luckily, fans have options when it comes to revisiting these two supernatural worlds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of July 31st, Courage The Cowardly Dog and What’s New, Scooby-Doo are no longer available to stream on HBO Max in North America. The story of Courage took place over the course of fifty-two episodes across four seasons, following the titular character as he encountered far more supernatural shenanigans than he could hope for. On the flip side, the animated series focusing on Mystery, Incorporated was one of many Scooby-Doo series, first premiering in 2002. What’s New, Scooby-Doo was an animated series that was perhaps closest in tone and animation style to the series that first introduced the Scooby Gang, while also being the final time Shaggy voice actor Casey Kasem brought the character to life.

Where to Watch Courage And Scooby Now?

As of the writing of this article, you can currently stream What’s New, Scooby Doo on Tubi, while also purchasing the series digitally or physically on DVD. Unfortunately, while you can pick up Courage The Cowardly Dog for a fee, the story of the pink canine isn’t currently available to steam for free and/or with any subscriptions. Fingers crossed that Courage will find his way to a new platform as it remains a beloved series in the Cartoon Network originals hall of fame.

Ironically enough, the worlds of Courage The Cowardly Dog and Scooby-Doo have fused in the past. In 2021, Courage was brought back from animation limbo to meet Mystery, Incorporated in the original film, “Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage The Cowardly Dog.” Unfortunately, much like the two series mentioned here, the crossover film cannot be streamed on HBO Max but is available to purchase digitally on DVD. Releasing in 2021, the movie acted as a return for Courage and his family, with actors Marty Grabstein and Thea White returning to their roles.

Despite the many Scooby-Doo movies and series that have been removed from HBO Max, the franchise still has a future ahead of it on Cartoon Network. Last year, the cable network promoted the next chapter for the Mystery Machine as “Go-Go Mystery Machine.” Rather than adapting the traditional style, the next Scooby-Doo series will take place in Japan, focusing on Scooby and Shaggy fighting against demons with new characters. Since the series harbors an aesthetic much closer to anime, it will be interesting to see how this animated series is received. As of the writing of this article, no release date for the show has been revealed.

Want to stay afloat on where to stream the biggest animated series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.