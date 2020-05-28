HBO Max Is Now Streaming the Godzilla Criterion Collection

✖

HBO Max is here, and the streaming platform has roared to life with Godzilla at its side. The brand-new service hopes to give Disney+ and even Netflix a run for their money as so many people are turning to the TV during the pandemic. And with the Godzilla Criterion Collection in its library, it seems like HBO Max could sway a good few fans to its side.

If you head over to HBO Max, you will be able to search for whatever franchisee you might want to watch, and this service has a good many of them. For those who want to watch Godzilla, you can type in the kaiju's name and find scores of films which Criterion collected some time ago.

Currently, it seems that there are new Godzilla movies mixed with classic ones. For instance, you can watch Godzilla: King of the Monsters on HBO Max following its 2019 debut. But if classic monster movies are more your style, then the streaming platform has got you covered.

#HBOMax is live with its official launch today, and along with it, a new mainstream streaming home for modern and classic #Godzilla films for a worldwide audience :D As well as other classic monster films pic.twitter.com/PF7OAxwjtd — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) May 27, 2020

Criterion has amassed a number of Godzilla films over the years, and it recently put out a a slew on Blu-ray. Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films documents 21 years of Godzilla movies, so you can see why the Blu-ray bundle is so massive. There are 15 movies in the Criterion collection, and they can be found on HBO Max now. In fact, a few of them are even dubbed in English, but most of them are streamed with their original Japanese audio. But when you want to meet up with Godzilla, nothing so small as a language barrier could stop fans!

If you want to watch something other than Godzilla, there are plenty of movies available on HBO Max to watch. From Wonder Woman to Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away, the platform has eclectic picks for everyone, but we definitely encourage you to give Godzilla a visit this weekend!

Which of Godzilla's old-school movies do you plan on binging first with HBO Max? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.