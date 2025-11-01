HBO Max Lost Some of Its Best Animated Superhero Movies

Halloween might be over, but HBO Max has some spooky and unfortunate news for animation enthusiasts. With the arrival of November, the streaming service has dropped a handful of animated films featuring one of comics’ greatest heroes. Considering 2025 has been one of the biggest years for the Man of Steel, you might be surprised to see that the Warner Bros platform has ditched some major animated films focusing on the Last Son of Krypton. While the loss of these films might come as bad news for Max subscribers, all might not be lost for those looking to catch these superhero movies.

On October 31st, HBO Max didn’t just lose Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride; it lost several original animated movies featuring Superman and Batman. While there have been plenty of instances of DC animated movies and series making the leap from HBO Max to the likes of Netflix, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, and more, the fate of these films remains a mystery when it comes to the streaming services. Here’s a list of the DC animated movies that are no longer a part of Warner Bros’ premiere streaming platform:

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Batman And Superman: Battle of The Super Sons

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Reign of The Supermen

The Death of Superman

Superman Unbound

Where to Now Superman?

DC Studios has obviously undergone some changes thanks to the arrival of James Gunn, who now serves as co-chairman and co-CEO. With Creature Commandos acting as the first animated project under Gunn’s leadership, this doesn’t mean that the studio is stopping when it comes to creating original animated works based on popular comic book storylines. Earlier this year, in fact, Warner Bros announced that they were planning a series of animated films based on Batman: Knightfall. With this storyline introducing Bane and seeing Bruce Wayne giving up the cowl to the anti-hero known as Azrael, it remains a major storyline in the Dark Knight’s history.

What might be HBO Max’s loss could potentially be another streaming service’s gain when it comes to the Superman films. Earlier this year, Tubi acquired the vast library of the Looney Tunes on its platform, with the free streaming service seeing serious returns on the adventures of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and their colorful cohorts. Looking to add the rest of the franchise to its roster, Tubi might be a good spot for these DC animated films to land, though Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have their fair share of superhero stories based on the world of the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight.

Ironically enough, there’s a new Batman animated series arriving on Amazon later this month titled “Bat-Fam“. Continuing the story of the movie, Merry Little Batman, the series is aimed at a younger audience and sees many of the classic Gotham heroes and villains portrayed in some wild new ways.

What do you think?