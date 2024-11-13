Head To Hidden Leaf With New Naruto Pops With a Chance At A Metallic Chase

One of the most popular anime of all time, Naruto: Shippuden is back with an all-new set of Funko Pops. The latest drop includes Hinata, Jiraiya, Neji, and Naruto, with the Naruto Shuriken Funko Pop offering the chance at a special metallic Chase. There are also several exclusives in the wave. Everything you need to know can be found below.

Naruto Funko Pop Exclusives

Naruto: Shippuden Karin / Amazon Exclusive

Naruto: Shippuden Suigetsu Hozuki / Funko Exclusive

Naruto: Shippuden Itachi Uchiha (Chance at Chase) / Chalice Collectibles Exclusive

We’re definitely excited and grateful for this drop of Naruto Funko Pops. The Metallic Naruto Chase is one I hope to get my hands on, but I’ll need a bit of luck on my side. This drop also includes a Funko Pop Plus, which means that it will be a little more detailed than a standard figure. It’s worth noting too that if you order through Entertainment Earth, you’ll receive free shipping on orders $39 and up with a mint condition guarantee.

While Naruto’s journey to become the Seventh Hokage is over, the universe of Naruto continues in his son’s story: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. While fans have never quite been as excited about the new story, the new manga Boruto: Two Blue Vortex seems to be changing fans’ minds. The new story takes Naruto’s son, Boruto, and makes him an outsider, hunted by his friends and now facing the ultimate villain: the Divine Trees. It’s nice to see the manga taking Boruto and throwing him into completely new, unknown situations. While there’s no word currently when this story will be getting an anime counterpart, we definitely await that moment. Hearing fans talk about how good this new Boruto story is really helps solidify the Naruto continuation as something to check out in the future.

