Heavenly Delusion Cosplay Highlights Kiruko

Heavenly Delusion was one of the biggest new anime releases of the Spring 2023 anime season earlier this year, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to show off why by highlighting one of the main duo at the center of the series, Kiruko! The anime adaptation taking on Masakazu Ishiguro's Heavenly Delusion manga series was one of the most intriguing new releases of the year overall. Fans were introduced to a mysterious new world with all kinds of questions about how its particular apocalypse went down, and those questions extended even further when it came to the main duo at the center of it all, Kiruko and Maru.

Heavenly Delusion introduced fans to Kiruko, and steadily revealed that there was much more to the character that meets the eye over the course of its first season. But by the end of it all, Kiruko's a much cooler character than fans ever could have expected. Now the character has gotten an awesome cosplay tribute from artist jucyzxz on TikTok to help celebrate how much of an impact Kiruko has had in just the first season alone. It's a great argument for a potential Season 2 return for sure, so check it out below:

Heavenly Delusion: Where to Watch

If you wanted to catch up with everything that happened in the first season, Heavenly Delusion is now streaming with Disney+ in international territories, and is streaming all of its episodes with Hulu in the United States (under its Japanese title of "Tengoku Daimakyo," if you need to search for it). As for what to expect from one of the biggest anime releases of the Spring 2023 anime season, Denpa has licensed the Heavenly Delusion manga for an official English release and teases Heavenly Delusion as such:

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

