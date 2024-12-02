Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube Reboot Sets 2025 Release With New Promo

The new anime adaptation Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube just got a major new update in the form of a new promo, a major casting update, and that eagerly anticipated release date. Hell Teacher is based on the Shonen Jump manga of the same name, published between 1993 and 1999. Written by Sho Makura with art by Takeshi Okano, the series follows Meisuke Nueno, a teacher at Domori Elementary, who must use his hidden exorcism powers to protect his students from supernatural threats.

This isn’t the first adaptation of Jigoku Sensei Nube. In 1996, the manga was adapted into a 49-episode anime. Toei Animation also produced several feature films and OVAs along with the series. Studio KAI will helm the animation for the new anime. The series has found its leading voice in an actor who already has a long history with the franchise.

Ryotaro Okiayu Joins Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube‘s Cast … Again

The new Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime was announced in July of this year, and we now know a lot more about the series. Firstly, as a voice acting royalty, Ryotaro Okiayu has been cast as Meisuke Nueno. Ryotaro Okiayu is best known for voicing Byakuya Kuchiki in Bleach. His famous roles include Kizaru in One Piece, Mitsui in Slam Dunk, Scar in Fullmetal Alchemist, and Kokushibo in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Interestingly, Ryotaro Okiayu has already lent his voice to the series, voicing Nube and Meisuke Nueno in a single episode of the original show, as well as several movies and OVAs.

In the new promo posted by Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube’s X account, Ryotaro Okiayu addressed his casting in the show. “In Summer 2025… I’ll be playing as Meisuke Nueno, also known as Nube, in the new anime Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube,” he said. The beloved voice actor also detailed his personal history with the series. “The role and series are very dear to my heart. I’ve found myself chanting Nube’s spells about ten times every year for the last 30-ish years! I’ll do my best.”

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube Releases in 2025

When the new anime was first announced, it was given a general 2025 release window. It has now been confirmed that Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube will be releasing in the Summer 2025 season. However, no concrete release date has been announced yet. The release date was confirmed on the brand-new poster for the anime, which you can check out below:

Per an official press release, Hell Teacher: Jiguko Sensei Nube “follows Meisuke Nueno, aka “Nube,” a psychic teacher with a demon hand, as he battles evil spirits and monsters to protect his students in this saga that employs elements of Japanese mythology and folklore to tell a fan-pleasing action story. Known for its occult and horror elements on school ghost stories and urban legends, Nube captivated readers across generations with his heroic efforts to save his students from supernatural threats.”

H/T: Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube on X