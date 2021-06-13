Hello Kitty Announces Special Tokyo Olympics Merch

✖

Hello Kitty is one of the most recognizable icons in the world, and her kawaii reputation is known all over. Whether the mascot is solo or with friends, it is hard to deny how adorable the Sanrio icon is. And now, Hello Kitty is teaming up with the Olympics for a special Team USA crossover.

Recently, Sanrio confirmed it is working with Allyson Felix of Team USA to create a Tokyo Olympics crossover. The athletic partner has hopes to create pieces for the Olympics and the Paralympics ahead of their debut this summer in Tokyo.

(Photo: Sanrio)

“Being a fierce competitor on and off the field and a fearless member of her community, coupled with her grace as a mother, makes Allyson the perfect partner to amplify Sanrio’s mission and core values,” Craig Takiguchi, the Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business Development at Sanrio, said in a recent statement.

As for Felix, the athlete shared their own history with Hello Kitty as they showed support for the collaboration. "As a personal Sanrio fan, I’m honored to be able to combine my passion for sport and love of Hello Kitty through this collaboration,” they remarked. “Now that my daughter Cammy also loves the brand, I’m excited to help encourage her and kids everywhere by sharing Hello Kitty’s positive message of using friendship and kindness to bring people together.”

At this time, fans know little about the full line of crossover pieces, but it is starting off with Funko Pop vinyls. A set of seven has been unveiled that shows Hello Kitty as part of Team USA. The figures depict the icon as she plays basketball, swims, prepares a gymnastics routine, and even celebrates a gold medal. Sanrio has said more items are coming down the line including shirts, toys, collectibles, and more.

