Jujutsu Kaisen Shares New Anime Art for Special Anniversary

Jujutsu Kaisen has shared new anime art as part of a celebration for Studio MAPPA’s 10th Anniversary! The fan favorite studio has been celebrating this milestone anniversary in a number of new ways in Japan (with the biggest being a special event that brought new looks at Chainsaw Man’s anime and more), and the latest will be a showcase of all of the projects they currently have in the works. This, of course, includes their anime adaptation of Gege Akutami’s original manga series, and they have dropped a cool new look at the anime for the occasion.

Arguably one of the best aspects of MAPPA’s anime adaptation of the series is how it takes Jujutsu Kaisen’s characters out of their intense situations and shows fans a little bit of their daily lives for the opening and ending theme sequences. This gives fans a much better glimpse at each of the series’ fighters and their personalities, and now fans have gotten yet another look into this with MAPPA’s new anime art featuring many of the anime’s fan favorites. Check them out below as shared by @soukatsu_ on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/soukatsu_/status/1438873708635041793?s=20

Studio MAPPA has yet to confirm whether or not a full second season of the anime is being planned, but the franchise will be continuing with its feature film instead. Debuting in theaters in Japan later this December, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be taking fans back in time to explore Yuta Okkotsu’s first year enrolled in Jujutsu High. Yuji Itadori has heard about this fighter in passing as he has been mentioned by Satoru Gojo and others, but now fans will finally get to see why this character is such a big deal for the series as a whole.

This movie will also clear up some very important things for the series’ future, and that means that a second season of the series is a lot more likely. It’s unclear as to when exactly that would happen (along with an official international release for the movie as of this writing) if a second season does get produced, but it’s an exciting thought indeed.

But what do you think? How did you like Jujutsu Kaisen's first season? Are you interested in keeping up with future anime releases from this series?