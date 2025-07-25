Helluva Boss Confirms All-New Exclusive Episode Release Date

Although some fans may worry about any creative restraint, with its Prime streaming debut, Helluva Boss is primed to have arguably even more in store with VivziePop still holding full creative control over her precious creative properties and, now that it’s not under the rules of YouTube, is able to become uncensored. Already having amazing animation, an incredible soundtrack, and unique characters to match a unique take on its hellish narrative, with Prime’s support, fans can expect even more TLC in the animation process for VivziePop’s passion project.

Originally created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano and SpindleHorse as an indie YouTube series that began its debut in 2020, this adult animated comedy definitely doesn’t hold any punches nor punchlines. This series may look like an edgy Millennial cartoon from a previous era, but as an adult animated comedy, Prime’s promo video includes warnings of: graphic violence, strong language, reckless use of firearms, unresolved childhood trauma, sudden musical numbers, giant monsters, horsies, and rampant… well, you get the picture. With no censorship and no edits, there’s bound to be so much to look forward to, maybe even too much. So much you may have to shield your eyes.

A New Episode to Kick Off a New Debut

“Are you a piece of sh-t that got yourself sent to Hell, or are you an innocent soul who got

f-cked over by someone else?! Well, luckily for you, thanks to our company’s special access to the living world, we can help you take care of your unfinished business by taking out anyone who screwed you over when you were alive!” The business carried out by I.M.P., the Immediate Murder Professionals, isn’t just messy, but so are the employees themselves. Following their myriad of misadventures, the homicidal staff find their way in not just making a living off killing the living, but navigating their personal lives living in literal Hell.

While the original Pilot episode on YouTube was fantastically crafted in its own right and really kicked off this Hellaverse sister series to Hazbin Hotel, Helluva Boss is about to get an all-new glow-up to kick off its debut on Prime. Coming September 10th, along with streaming Seasons 1 and 2, Prime will be premiering an all-new exclusive episode as “Mission Zero” will be premiering as a sort of new pilot-like episode to introduce new fans to the series and and perhaps even reveal more about the characters themselves.

Raw, uncut, and full-frontal. Season 1, Season 2, and an all new episode of #HelluvaBoss arrives September 10 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/jcqOhrdEWi — Hellaverse On Prime (@HellaversePrime) July 24, 2025

With the new episode and eventual third season bound to unravel more of the characters’ pasts, perhaps there’s even more to find out about Blitzo and Stolas’s relationship, for instance. As the antithesis to Hazbin Hotel, Helluva Boss fills in the gaps of world-building and the citizens, setting the scene for what life is really like in Hell by mostly focusing on average native Hellborn demons like Imps, Succubi, and Hellhounds and how they exploit the sinful ways of humans and each other. Even with its own brand of dark humor, there are also moments of tender character development, oddly contradictory to both the characters’ jobs and the coldhearted living humans they encounter, each of the cast living their own vivid lives, ranging from hilarious, vulgar mischief to heartwarming or poignant moments.

